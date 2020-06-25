BACKYARD OF KANSAS: Exploring the Konza Prairie Nature Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – FOX 43 Explorer Tianna Witmer brought a snapshot of the Konza Prairie Thrusday for FOX 43 AM Live, and demo’d an app for a digital spin on the hike.

Konza Prairie Trail App

The Konza Prairie Nature Trail consists of three looped sections to offer a variety of scenic views and hiking options for all levels.

Trail hikers can look out for signposts that share different facts about the area. To follow along with the signposts, hikers can use the Wildflower App with their mobile internet browser at the start of the trail.

To submit a suggestion on where in the Backyard of Kansas Witmer should explore next, message Morning Anchor Erin La Row’s Facebook page.