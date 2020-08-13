BACKYARD OF KANSAS: Lake breeze on the North Shore Trail

(Credit/ Kansas Trails Council)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – This week, FOX 43 Explorer Tianna Witmer hiked Clinton Lake’s North Shore Trail in Lawrence and explored an online hiking recourse.

Shaded by trees and a cool breeze coming from the lake, North Shore Trail is the perfect hike to cool off from the Kansas heat. The route has 8.7 miles of natural trails that loop along the north side of Clinton Lake, with offshoots to small, rocky beaches.

The trail is maintained by the Kansas Trails Council, an organization made up of volunteers to help keeps thousands of trail miles across Kansas usable and accessible.

