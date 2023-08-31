TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Ballet Midwest is getting ready to join forces with the Topeka Zoo to host its 3rd Annual Wildly Creative Event, while also celebrating the Zoo’s 90th birthday!

This year’s theme is Wildly Creative: Arts with Animals. Each of the dancers within the Ballet Midwest company will be dressed as a specific animal, and perform a dance unique to whichever animal they are.

People in the community can come out to the show to see special performances, crafts, a scavenger hunt and the animals themselves!

Since the Zoo is celebrating its 90th birthday, admission into the zoo is going to be free.

Both events will happen on Saturday, Sept 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo.

For more details, watch the full interview above. Or, click here to go to the event page.