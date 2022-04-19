TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Lacee Sandgren and Aidan Miller with Ballet Midwest stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to preview two upcoming spring productions.

The first ballet, Giselle, will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for kids under 18, $18 for seniors (55+) and a family pack is available for $55 (2 adults and 2 kids).

The second ballet, My First Ballet: Once Upon a Ballet is geared more toward a younger audience. Tickets are $10 each and include a special after-performance part with activities and photo opportunities.

Tickets can be bought at Barbara’s Conservatory of Dance or at the Topeka Performing Arts Center box office on the day of the performance.