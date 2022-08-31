TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Ballet Midwest, along with other Topeka entertainers, will be giving Topeka Zoo goers a “wildly artistic experience” Saturday for the second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals.

Lacee Sandgren, artistic director, and Alana Barry, performer, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to tell us about this weekend’s performance. With regular zoo admission, people can enjoy the performance at the zoo’s Camp Cowabunga, as well as craft activities and a scavenger hunt throughout the zoo.

For more information, watch the