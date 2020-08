TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest is excited to dance its premiere performance of Don Quixote at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Aug. 29 and 30.

The ballet is a Spanish story celebrating love and eternal friendship and tickets will be on sale for $10 at TPAC Box Office or on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the performance and how the dancers will perform in light of the pandemic, watch the full interview above.