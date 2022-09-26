TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Bestselling author CJ Box will be in town Tuesday, the same day his latest novel “Treasure State” will be released. Miranda Ericsson with the library stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us about it.

Box is the author of 31 novels that include the award-winning Joe Pickett series. He’ll be joined Tuesday by local outdoorsman, conservationist and cowboy Dewayne Burgess.

Those who attend have the chance of winning a copy of the new book. If you’re not the lucky winner, Round Table Books will be at the event so you can purchase a copy and get it autographed. Ericsson said Box will autograph other books of his people bring in.

The event is sold out, but the library is offering a virtual option for those who would still like to see the presentation. For more information, click here.