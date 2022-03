TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy has selected 10 community improvement projects from non-profits across the state for a chance to receive a grant up to $10,000.

K-State Rose Gardens of Manhattan and Boys & Girls Club of Topeka have both been chosen for the campaign.

Jennifer LeClair of BGCT stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to discuss the campaign and other events happening at the nonprofit.

The campaign ends Friday, March 25. To vote for the Boys & Girls Club or the other nonprofits, click here.