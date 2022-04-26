TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Capper Foundation provides many services to the community. One of those is the Pediatric Scholarship Assistance Fund.

Zach Ahrens, President & CEO of Capper Foundation and Sandy Crawford, VP Pediatric Services, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to give us the details on an event coming up that will benefit the scholarship fund.

An Evening for a Child: Capper Derby will be Saturday, May 7 at the Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall. Games, dinner, an auction and program will be from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Starting at 9:00 p.m., people can enjoy after hours games and casino until 11:00 p.m.

