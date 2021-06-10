Celebrate dad this Father’s Day with gift ideas from Hy-Vee

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee is your one-stop shop for Father’s Day.

Chef Jeff Stevenson, “Cheffrey” from Topeka’s Hy-Vee, stopped by FOX 43’s studio to share gift ideas and ways to make dad feel special this year.

The store has a wide array of grills, from small party grills to larger Traeger grills and smokers. Of course, you’ll need some meat for the new grill.

Hy-Vee is having a steak sale and and Cheffrey says they’ll have a cut-to-order Wagyu beef station from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Father’s Day, June 20.

While you’re there, pick up Kansas City Chiefs hot sauce pack exclusive to Hy-Vee. If you’d rather leave the work to Hy-Vee, they also have catering options available.


For the dad with a sweet tooth, Hy-Vee has delicious Father’s Day cookies and cakes. They also offer a large selection of books, gift cards, team apparel and more — there’s something for every dad.

