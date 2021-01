MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The city of Manhattan is facing a budget crisis and it could mean difficult decisions in the near future. This week, the Manhattan City Commission received an update from city departments. This includes an overview of 2020 and challenges going into this year and beyond.

Assistant City Manager Jason Hilgers told KSNT News that the city relies too much on sales tax revenue. He said that revenue has been flat for more than a decade and saw a dip during the pandemic. This leaves the city with tough decisions to make about the future.