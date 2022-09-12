TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas is holding a unique fundraiser to benefit kids in our community.

For $25, you can view four beautiful homes for the Fall in Love With Your Home fundraiser. The tours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8.

The four homes are located in southwest Topeka:

3700 Southwest Canterbury Town Road, Topeka

4229 SW Clarion Drive, Topeka

7506 SW Blue Inn Place, Topeka

5540 SW Indian Hills Road, Topeka

A VIP ticket will get you exclusive access to a fifth home that’s VIP-only, as well as local food, live entertainment, and beverages. The VIP home tours are from 4-6 p.m. with the VIP Patron Party at 6-9 p.m.

For more information, click here.