WAMEGO (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Members of the Columbian Theatre joined the Fox 43 AM Live team to discuss the upcoming production of Music Man Jr.!

They will have showings from Nov. 17-19, the showings on Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. and the 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

If you would like to learn more about what the play entails, click here to get to the full description. If you’d like to buy tickets, click here.

For more general information, watch the full interview linked above.