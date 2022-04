TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Comedian Kevin Farley is coming to the Capital City this weekend.

He joined FOX 43 AM Live to chat with us and give us details about what people can expect at his show. Farley has starred in movies such as Black Sheep, with his brother Chris Farley, and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. Farley is a comedian, actor, writer, director and producer.

You can catch his show Saturday, April 30 at the Jayhawk Theatre. For more information and to get your tickets, click here.