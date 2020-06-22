McGee Franklin Financial Group on common challenges people face when saving for retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will open community pools and aquatic centers Monday with some restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Topeka's three aquatic centers and three community pools will be open at half-capacity.

Aquatic Supervisor David Allacher said restrooms will be cleaned every half hour. Each facility will also take a "safety break" every hour. This is when staff will disinfect highly touched and trafficked areas, like lounge chairs.