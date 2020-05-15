TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Tawny Stottlemire, executive director of Community Action, talked to FOX 43 news anchor Erin La Row about how the pandemic has affected the nonprofit’s ability to help those in need.
Stottlemire said they’ve partnered with Capitol Federal Bank to use a drive-up facility at 29th and Wanamaker where clients can safely get assistance. In addition to opening a food bank at that location, Community Action also offers laundry supports, fuel cards and free tax preparation to those who qualify. Community Action, in partner with Peggy’s Tax Service, anticipates helping hundreds of households with taxes in preparation of the July 15 deadline.
To learn more, visit Community Action’s website or call 785-836-4500.
Community Action, Inc. fills void by helping local families with tax services
