Doorstep holding its 17th Annual Operation Soup Line

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Doorstep’s 17th Annual Operation Soup Line fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25th at the Stormont Vail Event Center Ag Hall.

Tickets for adults are $10 and you get your choice of chili, chicken tortilla or Portuguese green soup, dessert and a drink. Some local celebrities will serve lunch.

You can also expect to see entertainment and a themed basket silent auction.

Doorstep is a local emergency aid agency providing basic needs services to people in need.