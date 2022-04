TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week continues this weekend. Adam VanDonge, owner of The White Linen, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday to detail what he offers.

The White Linen is located at 112 SW 6th St in downtown. It’s open 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Reservations are required. For more information, click here.