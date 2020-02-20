Enjoy a healthy, delicious soup recipe with Midland Care’s 24 For Life Program

Alicia Skinner, Midland Care dietitian, and Sharon Zobel, participant, stopped by the FOX 43 studio to talk about the 24 For Life program and share a delicious and healthy vegetable beef soup recipe.



Midland Care is partnering with the American Diabetes Association to bring 24 For Life to residents of Lyon and Shawnee Counties. It’s a lifestyle change program to help prevent or delay type 2 Diabetes. For more information about 24 For Life, visit midlandcare.org/24forlife.

Vegetable Beef Soup



1 1b ground beef (80% lean)

1 cup chopped onions

2 potatoes

5 cloves of garlic finely chopped

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon pepper

3 cups 50% low sodium beef flavored broth

1 bag of frozen mixed vegetables

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can tomato sauce



In 5 quart Dutch oven over medium heat, cook beef, onions, potatoes, and garlic until beef is no longer pink and potatoes are tender and then drain. Stir remaining ingredients into beef mixture. Heat to boiling over high heat, reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes stirring occasionally, until hot. Serving Size:~6 bowls



