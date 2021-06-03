Exploring Kansas connections at the Kansas Museum of History

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The Kansas Museum of History in Topeka is back open after nearly 15 months of being closed because of the pandemic.

Visitors can explore Kansas connections to important periods in history Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jessica Young with the Kansas Museum of History stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the reopening.



Young said visitors will be able to see a special exhibit that was set to open in 2020 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment and the courageous women who made it possible called “Upward to Equality: Kansas Women Fight to Vote.”



Additionally, with June being LGBTQ Pride Month, Young shared there’s a special Kansas connection to the rainbow pride flag. The flag’s creator, Gilbert Baker, was from Chanute. Baker was an Army veteran living in San Francisco, when he became involved in gay rights and anti-war movements. He made banners for both causes. In 1978, he created the rainbow flag. In recognition of his Kansas roots, the Gilbert Baker Foundation generously donated one of the flags made by Gilbert to the museum, which is now on display.





Happening on Friday, June 11, the Museum After Hours virtual program, will feature the Dockum Store Sit-In with author Prisca Barnes. The peaceful protest in Wichita was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.