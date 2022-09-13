TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The N.E. Kansas Blue Sky Squadron Inc. is hosting its Memorial Big Bird Fly-In/Airshow this weekend. Bill Miller stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday morning to give us the details.

The show will be this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Blue Sky Aerodrome located at 4535 SE 69th St. in Berryton. Pilot registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and flying will start at 9:00 a.m. lasting until around 2:00 p.m. It’s free to the public, but pilots have to pay to register to fly and have to be current members of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

Concessions will be available for both breakfast and lunch. Restrooms will be available on-site as well. For more information about the N.E. Kansas Blue Sky Squadron, click here. For more information about AMA, click here.