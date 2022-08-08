TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The 16th Annual Works of Heart Event is almost here and Pam Evans with the Family Service & Guidance Center joined FOX 43 AM Live Monday to tell us what people can expect.

The event is Fri., Aug. 26 at the Maner Conference Centre. For those wanting to attend in-person, a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and live music begins at 6:30 p.m. Those attending virtually can enjoy a virtual social hour and musical entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

If you want to get an up-close, in-person look at the auction items before you bid on them, you can go to the auction preview Thurs., Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Maner Conference Centre. Also, new this year, FSGC is selling merchandise featuring the kid’s artwork on the event website.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center. For more information and to get your tickets, click here.