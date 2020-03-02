Final preparations underway for Topeka Business Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Crews are expected to start road work on SE 29th Street near Lake Shawnee Monday morning. The work will be between SE Wittenberg Road and SE Croco Road. Crews will widen 29th Street in to a five-lane road with new curb and gutter, storm sewers, and sidewalks.

Starting Monday, west bound lanes of 29th Street will be closed. This includes access to SE Wittenberg Road and SE Aquarius Drive. The two east bound lanes will be split to allow for both east and west bound traffic. This is expected to last until July.