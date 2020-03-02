TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Junior Achievement of Kansas will honor three local business laureates on Thursday, March 5 at the Topeka Business Hall of Fame event at the Downtown Topeka Ramada. The evening starts with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are available by going to KansasJA.org. Proceeds support local Junior Achievement programs.
The 2020 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates are Dr. Shekhar Challa, president and CEO of Kansas Medical Clinic, Ken Daniel, founder of Midway Wholesale of Topeka and managing partner of Wohlgemuth and Daniel Investments, LLP., and David Porterfield, owner of Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts.
Final preparations underway for Topeka Business Hall of Fame
