TOPEKA (KSNT) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday that he had filed criminal charges against James Aaron Hartpence, in relation to allegations that Hartpence attempted to solicit a minor to perform sex acts.

The investigation began as a sting operation by the Osage County Sheriff’s Office when a deputy was posing as a minor female was solicited online by Hartpence to perform sex for money.