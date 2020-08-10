First responders compete in Emporia’s annual Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — There’s a battle brewing in Emporia and it’s all about saving lives. First responders are competing in the annual Battle of the Badges community blood drive on Aug. 12-14. It’s a friendly competition to see which agency can recruit the most blood donors for the American Red Cross. The Emporia Police Department took home bragging rights last year. Sergeant Lisa Sage says they hope to continue their winning streak this year.

The blood drive starts at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and runs through 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church in Emporia. Click here to schedule your appointment or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Susan Faler, American Red Cross account manager, says blood donated is tested for covid-19 antibodies, so donors will know if they have those antibodies. Donors will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card code and a Battle of the Badges T-Shirt, while supplies last.