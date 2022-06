TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Andre Coleman is a former K-State football player and coach, and played professionally for five seasons in the NFL. Adding to his list of accomplishments, he founded a non-profit organization, Dream Village.

Coleman joined FOX 43 AM Live Friday morning to tell us about the organization and about an upcoming mentoring workshop. The Dream Village merges sports and entertainment culture to inspire kids through mentoring. You can read more information here.