TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Foundation for Aeronautical Education is hosting a free airshow this weekend. Greg Inkmann stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it.

The show will be from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at 599 NE Sardou Ave. in Topeka. It’s free, but food is available for $5 for adults and $3 for kids 8 and under.

There will be a raffle at 5:15 p.m. and you don’t need to be present to win.