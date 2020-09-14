FOX 43 welcomes ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ to afternoon lineup

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Drew Barrymore is making her daytime television debut Monday with a show all her own on FOX 43.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” launches at 2 p.m. on KTMJ channel 43 hosted by the woman of many roles: actress, entrepreneur, single mother and now television host.

Her pilot episode starts the show off with an all-star guest roster:

“Charlie’s Angels” Reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu

A visit with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler

A surprise for a family of essential workers in one of the show’s signature segments: “Designed by Drew.”

The episodes later on in the week follow suit with their own array of visitors and specials:

Tuesday : Actress Reese Witherspoon visits, Comedian Billy Eichner plays “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” and Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James share their new upbeat book “I Am Every Good Thing.”

: Actress Reese Witherspoon visits, Comedian Billy Eichner plays “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” and Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James share their new upbeat book “I Am Every Good Thing.” Wednesday: Oscar-winning Jane Fonda shares her new book “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action,” Barrymore teams up with actress Gabrielle Union to surprise a struggling small business owner, and designer Christian Siriano brings on a quarantine fashion show.

Oscar-winning Jane Fonda shares her new book “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action,” Barrymore teams up with actress Gabrielle Union to surprise a struggling small business owner, and designer Christian Siriano brings on a quarantine fashion show. Thursday: Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks teach Barrymore about “smizing,” the show’s host highlights #ShareTheMicNow with co-founder Luvbie Ajayi Jones, and also helps viewers tackle their toughest stains in “Stans for Stains.”

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks teach Barrymore about “smizing,” the show’s host highlights #ShareTheMicNow with co-founder Luvbie Ajayi Jones, and also helps viewers tackle their toughest stains in “Stans for Stains.” Friday: Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter brings music to the show with a beautiful classic, Barrymore has a surprise in store for a viral kindergartner overwhelmed by his first day of virtual school, and the host sends viewers off with some favorite picks in “The Weekender.”

Viewers can watch “The Drew Barrymore Show” over the air on KTMJ at 2 p.m. for new episodes, and re-airs at 4 a.m. each weekday.