TOPEKA (KTMJ) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. This month’s Real-World Parenting Topic put on by the Family Service & Guidance Center is how to talk to your kids about suicide. FSGC Director of Crisis & Recovery Travis Freed stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to give us the details.

This month’s Real-World Parenting Series will be Thursday, Sept. 22. It’s free, but FSGC encourages registration by visiting FSGCtopeka.com/parenting or by using the link on their Facebook page.

FSGC offers crisis services for kids and teens 24/7 every day of the year by calling FSGC’s main number (785) 232-5005. For more information about the Family Service & Guidance Center, click here.