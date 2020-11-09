Greater Manhattan Community Foundation gearing up for Affiliate Match Days

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and responsible for this content.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation is gearing up for its Upcoming Affiliate Match Days.

Vern Henricks, president and CEO , stopped by to give us the details.

Photo from Greater Manhattan Community Foundation

Henricks says the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation serves as a connecting point to help connect people with organizations providing services. To find out more or donate to the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation visit mcfks.org.

