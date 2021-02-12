Family Service & Guidance Center offers conversation about kids and coping with COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Pam Evans with Family Service & Guidance Center in Topeka joined FOX 43 AM Live on Friday to share a new program to help parents during the pandemic.

“We know that parents and caregivers are all facing similar challenges and we want to make it, the real world, parenting more conversational,” Evans said.

FSGC is holding a virtual event for parents. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. The event will be presented via Zoom.

The center is asking parents who participate to submit questions that can be addressed during the classes.

“We’ve been having a whole lot of togetherness time,” Evans said. “We’re going to talk about what we’ve been seeing.”

Evans said the goal is to help parents to make life a little easier and extend a hand to kids who have been suffering.