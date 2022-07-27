TOPEKA (KTMJ) – August is Summer Sun Safety Month. Prairie Band Pottawatomie Nation nutritionist Matthew Waits stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us some tips to stay safe in the sun.

Wear sunscreen to avoid burns. Waits recommends using a gel or lotion first as a base instead of a spray. You can use a spray sunscreen to reapply sunscreen.

Stay hydrated. Drink water and avoid sports drinks. Waits recommends drinking a bottle of water for every hour you’re outside.

Protect your eyes. Wear sunglasses.

Wear a hat to protect your scalp, eyes, ears and nose.

Wear UV-ray SPF shirts.