TOPEKA (KTMJ) – June is Men’s Health Month. Prairie Band Pottawatomie Nation nutritionist Matthew Waits stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to give us ways men stay healthy during this time and year-round.

Get an annual physical Just because you’re feeling healthy on the outside, those yearly physicals are important to make sure you’re healthy on the inside.

Get physical Exercise for at least 30 minutes, 150 minutes a week.

Rest Get 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Wind down without having any blue light. Don’t consume any caffeine before bed.

Stop smoking If you’re smoking or drinking in excess, stop or cut it back.

Eat the rainbow Eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

