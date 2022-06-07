TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mindee Reece with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us how the community can support them this summer.

From June 1 through June 30, make sure you request to sit at the Spotlight Table when you dine in at The Pennant. By doing this, 10% of your ticket will be donated to the house.

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, grab your lawn chairs and head to Evergy Plaza for Friday Flicks. You can watch The Goonies starting at 8 p.m. Food trucks Flavor Wagon and Sweet Treat Day Bakery will be there and will donate 10% of their sales to the Ronald McDonald House.

Finally, if you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, the house is needing people to prepare evening meals. To learn more or to sign up, email info@rmhcneks.org or call (785) 235-6852.