TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A neighborhood group is going to present the results of a market study looking at whether Central Topeka could sustain a new grocery store. The neighborhood has been without a grocery store since Dillon's left the corner of Huntoon and Lane Streets in 2016.

Central Topeka Grocery Oasis (CTGO) received a $12,500 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation back in October to fund the study. Wednesday afternoon the CTGO will present the full results of that study.