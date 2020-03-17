Hy-Vee’s Saint Patty’s Day Dirt Cups to make at home

Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In light of National Nutrition Month and St. Patrick’s Day, Kristi Sanders, registered dietitian with Manhattan’s Hy-Vee, shows us how to make delicious, healthy Saint Patty’s Day Dirt Cups.



Saint Patty’s Day Dirt Cups

For the crust:

· 1 C. pecans

· ½ C. unsweetened shredded coconut

· ¼ unsweetened cocoa powder

· 2 packets Monk Fruit extract or Stevia

· ¼ tsp. sea salt

For the pie:

· 2 small Haas avocados, skin and seed removed

· 1 can full fat coconut milk

· 2 scoops vanilla protein powder

· 1/2 C. mint leaves, packed

· 2 handfuls fresh baby spinach leaves

· 2 T. honey

For the topping:

· 1 cup coconut whipped cream

Instructions:

1. Using a blender or food processor, blend together pecans, cocoa, coconut flakes and salt until it becomes a fine flour that clumps easily when pinched between your fingers. Add to bottom of 6-8 serving glasses.

2. Blend avocado, coconut milk, mint, protein powder, and honey. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust honey to taste. Layer on top of crust in the serving glasses.

3. Top with whipped cream.

4. To garnish, top with whipped cream, chocolate chips, and additional mint leaves.