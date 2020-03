Matthew Waits, Diabetes Prevention Program Manager for Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center, in Mayetta, is whipping up some delicious and nutritious dishes to enjoy on St. Patrick's Day. Waits says St. Patrick's Day is the third holiday with the most calories consumed.

Matt's Skinny Shamrock Shake:1 C. coconut milk1 C. ice1 tsp. avocadoHoney to taste1 tsp. vanilla extractFresh mint — just a few1 tsp. coco nibs

Blend and enjoy!