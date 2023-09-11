TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – ‘International Night Out’ will bring an array of flavors to Topeka’s NOTO Arts Center later this month.

The event, which is hosted by Sunflower Community Inc., is taking place at Redbud Park on Sept. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It features live entertainment, soup bowls, dancers, several vendors and more!

Julia Richardson, founder of Sunflower Community Inc., spoke on FOX 43 AM Live about the upcoming event. She said it’s aimed at celebrating the community to engage in the diversity of our different cultures and shared experiences with each other. Participants will be offered $5 soup bowls and entertainment.

“I’m really excited to see the connection with NOTO and with the community, and learning about different international programs that we have,” Richardson said. “We specialize on togetherness… we want everybody to work together, and having an event like this really emphasizes that a lot.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward creating educational opportunities for children. Richardson said it will go towards scholarships for tutoring, STEM and music.

“All the money goes back to them… and we’re always taking donations for music instruments, and also educational books, or things like that…,” Richardson said.

Organizers are also looking for more vendors to participate in the event. Set up times for vendors will take place at 4 p.m. the day of the event.

“I like seeing businesses flourish here in Topeka… and seeing all local Topekans come together and being able to buy locally,” said event coordinator, Alyssa Arnold “Bailey.”

If you’re interested in signing up as a vendor for the event, contact sunnydaysvendor@gmail.com.