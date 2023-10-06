TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Jayhawk Theatre’s Jeff Carson joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about some events they have going on for the month of October.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, jazz musicians from all over the country will be coming together for an All-Star reunion at the Jayhawk Theatre.

To read more details about the KC Jazz Legends All-Star Reunion, the ticket prices and what time the show will start, click here to check it out!

Then, the following Saturday on Oct. 28, the iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show will be screened! People are invited to dress up, interact with the on-stage actors, dance and more! To get all the information and details you need click here.

To hear from Carson about both events, you can watch the full interview linked above. To purchase tickets for the KC Jazz Legends All-Star Reunion, click here. To purchase tickets for the screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, click here.