TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Evergy Plaza will be filled with live music and young professionals this Saturday.

ForgeFest is back for a second straight year. People can expect to enjoy beer, cocktails, food trucks, an Instagram selfie station, yard games and more. The main event, however, will be live music by Jean Claude & The Eclairs, with opening act Kid Computer. Jean Claude & The Eclairs stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday to tell us about themselves and give us a sneak peek ahead of tomorrow’s performance.

Forge is an organization within The Greater Topeka Partnership, that offers opportunities for young professionals ages 18-40 to participate in educational, philanthropic, networking, and social programs. For more information about ForgeFest, click here.

For more information on Jean Claude & The Eclairs, click here.