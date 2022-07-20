TOPEKA (KTMJ) – School for some kids in our viewing area is just 21 days away.

Junior Achievement of Kansas is already planning student mission-based events for kids to join this upcoming school year.

Ashley Charest joined FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us the details. Charest said there will be four of these events: Skills to Achieve, Personal Finance Symposium, Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge and Stick Market Challenge.

Skills to Achieve will be Thursday, Oct. 6 to give students a look at career paths in automotive and diesel repair, construction, early childhood education and healthcare. The Personal Finance Symposium will be Tuesday, Nov. 29 to give sophomores through seniors personal finance lessons.

Students must sign up for these events through their school. To see more information about the events, click here.