TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Junior Achievement of Kansas is getting ready for two big events coming up in October. President Ashley Charest stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us the details.

The first event is Skills to Achieve. This will be from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Washburn Tech. High school students will learn about soft skills and a focus on auto/diesel repair, construction, healthcare and early childhood education.

Students are encouraged to register for the free event through their school.

The second event coming up is the JA Derby Auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Big Gage Shelter House. Those who attend can participate in the live and silent auctions, as well as watch a wooden horse race.

