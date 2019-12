TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Winter Wonderland, the annual holiday light show at Lake Shawnee, is seeing less visitors than usual. More than 2,300 cars and buses have gone through the show so far this year. While that may seem like a big number, this is less than previous years at this point.

Weather and timing has been an issue for Winter Wonderland. The show had to shut down on its third night due to rain. The show opens the Wednesday before Thanksgiving each year, but since Thanksgiving was late in the month this year this meant less time for fundraising.