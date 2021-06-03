Kansas treatment center offers help to those struggling amid pandemic

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Annas Boyer, director of Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg, talks to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about increasing alcohol consumption and drug abuse during the pandemic, and the difficulties some people may face as they return back to work.

