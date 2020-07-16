The Kansas Volunteer Commission is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) —The Kansas Volunteer Commission, under the Kansas State Department of Education, encourages volunteerism at the local level. Meg Pearson, with the KVC, says they provide resources to help connect volunteers with organizations in need as well as tips on safely volunteering amid the pandemic.
The KVC recently received a federal grant to help build volunteer capacity across the state. Pearson says 23 state commissions have been awarded the grant that totals $6 million dollars worth of funding. The KVC was awarded about $172,000 of that money that’ll be used to implement mini grants and technical assistance and training for organizations managing volunteers. In addition, they’ll help organizations build volunteer capacity by using their volunteers more effectively.
For more information about the Kansas Volunteer Commission or volunteer opportunities in your area, visit Kanserve.org.
Kansas Volunteer Commission receives federal grant to grow volunteerism in state
