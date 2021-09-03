KU Football legend Tony Sands raising awareness on mental health

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – KU Football legend Tony Sands stopped by FOX 43 AM Live on Friday to discuss life after football and his mission to raise awareness on mental health.

Sands played football for KU from 1988-1991. He’s in the College Football Hall of Fame for a record he marked at KU in 1991 and he still holds to this day. He now works as an NFL trainer, working with stars such as Lamar Jackson and Michael Irvin.

He’s an advocate for mental health awareness and even just released a book called “I Was Before My Time.” In the book, he talks about his childhood, overcoming the mental health struggles that can come after playing days are over and how he reinvented himself. Sands will also be featured in upcoming Netflix and ESPN documentaries talking about mental health awareness and football training.

To watch the full interview, click the video player above. You can buy his book off Amazon at this link.