KVC encourages early civic engagement, grant opportunity for upcoming service projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Kansas Volunteer Commission (KVC) empowers Kansans to meet community needs through service. Jessica Noble with KVC said one way they do that is by encouraging civic engagement at the high school level, in connection with the Kansas State Department of Education.

Noble explained civic engagement as individuals who are sharing their skills and knowledge to improve their communities, their nation, the world and themselves. She said it’s important to develop those skills at a young age.

“High school is a really great opportunity for us to model for them what that looks like to be engaged in the democratic process, to be engaged in volunteering, to be engaged in civic associations and to participate in civil discourse,” Noble said. “The hope is that if they have an opportunity to see that modeled for them and they have an opportunity to practice, when they graduate they will continue to be civically engaged.”

Noble also said KVC is offering mini-grant opportunities for 9/11 National Day of Service projects. The deadline to apply is July 31. For more information visit kanserve.org.