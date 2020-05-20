Law Tigers shares safety tips for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Law Tigers is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 and responsible for this content.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Nick Franchett with Law Tigers talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about a safety checks riders should do before hitting the road, including walking around your bike looking for leaks or damage, as well as checking the oil and tires.



While Kansas does not have a helmet law, Franchett encourages riders to wear a helmet. He also stressed that helmets are made for one drop or impact. If you drop it or have a wreck, you’ll want to replace it.

