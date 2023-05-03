TOPEKA (FOX43)- Sarah Karns with the Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods (HHN) came on the Fox 43 AM Live show to discuss who they are, how they help the community and how you can get involved.

HHN essentially works to evaluate the health of people in different areas and neighborhoods within our community, determine what needs work and improvement and help those neighborhoods get to that healthier point. They provide guidance, service and help with resources around the community.

Right now, they have many different workgroups within the community trying to accomplish a healthier population in the Top City. Some of these include; Healthy Babies Workgroup, Active Environment Workgroup (promoted safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the roadways/helps children get to school safely) and the Healthy Eating Workgroup.

Karns emphasized during the interview that they always have a need for volunteers to help out with their “boots on the ground” workgroups. If you are interested in learning about how you can get involved, you can reach out directly via the social media account’s linked below.