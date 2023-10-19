TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society joined the Fox 43 AM LIVE show to introduce us to a very special friend: Cheeseball!

Martin explained that the humane society is currently having a special on dog adoptions. The Subaru Wunderdog All-Star’s promotion is offering $100 dollars off all MVP dogs. This includes Cheeseball, as well as all other dogs at the shelter that are six months and older!

Cheeseball is a beautiful dog with tons of personality! Fox 43 AM Live’s Katie Garceran had the best time giving him all the love and pets.

To adopt Cheeseball, click here to go to the Lawrence Humane Society’s adoption page!